GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new fallout from an investigation into a local police chief suspected of having no right to wear a badge.

A man handcuffed by former Thompson Township police chief Chris Di Domenico in March and brought to jail on two misdemeanor counts had his case dismissed Monday in Chardon Municipal Court.

The FOX 8 I-Team found the prosecutor asked for the case to be tossed because “there is an issue of whether the arresting officer was a certified law enforcement officer.”

“If you are going to restrain somebody like that and deprive them of their freedom, you need to be able to have the authority to do that,” said Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand. “It doesn’t appear he had the authority to do that.”

Geauga County Prosecutor James Flaiz said for Di Domenico to work as a police chief or officer in a township in Ohio, he needs to have a current law enforcement commission. Officials said Di Domenico has not been commissioned to work as an officer since 2008.

Thompson Township trustees hired Di Domenico in August. He was fired in April after the sheriff and prosecutor met with trustees in an executive session.

The I-Team spoke to the man who was arrested by Di Domenico and he tells us he felt his rights were violated.

“Who do I talk to about being kidnapped?” the man said. He asked that we do not identify him since the charges were dismissed. “He is not a certified police officer in the state of Ohio. He is just a guy driving around pretending to be a policeman.”

The man said he had to stay the weekend in jail.

Di Domenico is not facing any criminal charges. The prosecutor and sheriff are continuing to investigate and say charges could be filed.

We tried contacting Di Domenico about the matter but were unable to reach him. He has told us previously he only worked administrative duties as chief.