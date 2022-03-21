CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered claims of danger for City of Cleveland crews patching up potholes.

A union leader says the city has pulled crews off the streets at night due to safety concerns.

We investigated what it means for the workers and we’re asking what it means for the craters you want filled on your streets.

Through their union, the pothole crews are calling for some protection.

Monday morning on East 40th, we watched a driver in a van speed around a crew patching potholes.

The union, Local 860, says the crews coming down your block are forced to work with unsafe equipment. Yellow caution lights on the trucks often don’t work, among other issues.

So, the union says the city has stopped any patching at night.

“There’s a dangerous situation out there,” Local 860 business agent Bobby Mendel said. “As of last week, they moved all crews to first shift.”

Mendel went on to say, “We’re still having the issues of no safety zone. There’s no warning signs to let the traffic know there’s patching ahead. Some of these vehicles didn’t have flashing lights working. Some of the tail lights were busted.”

We also asked if the workers had raised any concerns about the equipment and safety before.

Mendel said, “Both the members and the supervisors brought it to the upper management’s attention and they were told to go out regardless.”

On Monday, at 8 a.m., we sent an email to the mayor’s office requesting comment and an explanation. We sent a follow-up email at 11:30 a.m.

At 2 p.m., we called a division of streets upper level supervisor. He confirmed there is no night patching, but he said he’d have to look into what we asked him about and get back to us.

We also sent another message to the mayor’s office.

Finally, a spokesperson told us someone would be getting back to us. But, by deadline, no one had done that.

You don’t have to spend much time looking and you’ll find more large potholes that need filled on your streets. So, of course, the I-Team is also asking what could the safety concerns of the crews mean to you? Does this mean it could take a little longer to get those big holes near you patched?

In Old Brooklyn, we met taxpayers frustrated by deep potholes.

Dave Thomas reacted to our latest findings saying, “A day or two, or week longer is fine, but sometimes, they don’t get fixed for months on end.”

The union wants the city to go over every piece of equipment before sending it back out on the street.

Mendel said, “It was upper management pushing production over safety.”



The I-Team will keep asking questions about this and following up on the number of crews patching your streets.