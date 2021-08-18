Postal Service already preparing for holiday season, hoping to alleviate backups in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new hope your Christmas mail will not end up like it did last year, sitting in huge piles and getting delivered weeks and months late.

We’ve found what’s being done now to avoid more holiday mail nightmares. The U.S. Postal Service has leased a building in Parma to help process the avalanche of holiday mail.

This could relieve some of the pressure on the main post office in Cleveland and the processing there.

Naddia Dhalai, a US Postal Service spokesperson, wrote in an email: “We have secured a facility in Parma in preparation for the Peak season and we will be using the facility to process the additional volumes during the holidays.”

She also said in the statement, “As part of the Postmaster General’s 10-year plan, the Postal Service is leasing annexes near processing centers in key locations around the country to support surges and overflow of packages.”

WJW photo

A spokesperson for Industrial Commercial Properties tells the I-Team the building in Parma had been used previously as GM transmission plant. He says the Postal Service will use 400,000 square feet of space.

“The Postal Service is a perfect fit for this project,” Bennett Morrison, Senior Vice President with Industrial Commercial Properties said in a statement. “The timing was ideal as our renovations were completed just as the USPS was ready for a central location to consolidate their parcel sorting.”

So, what about more workers to handle your packages and cards? The postal service says it is hiring, but not saying exactly how much.

Last year, the postal service blamed the holiday mail breakdown, in part, on lots of workers getting sick with COVID-19 and going off the job.

Despite the Postal Service getting ready early, Cindy Adkins won’t be sending anything in the U.S. Mail this year. She says, last year, she mailed gifts to her nieces, and those gifts disappeared in the mail.

“They’ve never received it, to this day. Never received it,” she told us. “And, those two little girls were looking for those gifts every day. Every day, and they have yet to arrive.”



At Supply Hut on Cleveland’s west side, Edie Schilla told us, “With any luck, everything will get off the dock and get through the processing process.”

Supply Hut ships out packaging materials, and we found, last year, the company got caught in the holiday mail mess.

“Some people never received their shipments, so we lost a lot of money with refunds. And, we lost a lot of product,” Schilla said.

New plan for holiday mail. Now, will it erase old memories?

“Actions speak louder than words,” Cindy Adkins said.

We sent a series of follow-up questions to the Postal Service after receiving the statement sent by a spokesperson, and we’re still working to find out more.