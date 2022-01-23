Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Euclid: I-Team

MORRIS PLAINS, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 17: A close-up view of a postal truck is seen on August 17, 2020 in Morris Plains, New Jersey. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has accepted House Democrats’ request to come before Congress on August 24th to answer questions about recent policy and operational changes inside the postal service. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint this weekend while delivering mail.

It happened Saturday just after dark in Euclid.

Sources tell us the mail carrier was held up by a man with a gun while she was away from her truck delivering mail. The robber then got away, and police only got a vague description.

We’re working to find out more.

Late last year, a mail carrier was robbed in Cleveland. And, earlier in the year, a man shot and wounded a mail carrier in Cleveland in an apparent road rage incident.

Another mail carrier in Cleveland was held up in his mail truck. Police caught a suspect in that case, and he is facing federal charges.

Meanwhile, in Euclid, a man jumped into a mail truck and drove off as the carrier had walked to a home. Police also arrested that suspect.