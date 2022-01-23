Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Euclid: I-Team

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint this weekend while delivering mail.
It happened Saturday just after dark in Euclid.
Sources tell us the mail carrier was held up by a man with a gun while she was away from her truck delivering mail. The robber then got away, and police only got a vague description.
We’re working to find out more.
Late last year, a mail carrier was robbed in Cleveland. And, earlier in the year, a man shot and wounded a mail carrier in Cleveland in an apparent road rage incident.
Another mail carrier in Cleveland was held up in his mail truck. Police caught a suspect in that case, and he is facing federal charges.
Meanwhile, in Euclid, a man jumped into a mail truck and drove off as the carrier had walked to a home. Police also arrested that suspect.