Police track down man accused of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how officers tracked down a suspect in a wild scene after an attack on a Cleveland EMS captain.

The video also exposes the mystery behind what happened and why police believe the victim could have been anyone.

A man stabbed and wounded an EMS supervisor who had simply stopped at a corner store in the 7200 block of Memphis over Labor Day weekend.

The video shows police hurried to the scene. Witnesses then directed them to a suspect blocks away.

When an officer approached the man, he turned as if to fight and struggled with the officer.

Police got him under control and asked, “What is wrong with you?” and “Where’s your knife?”

Officers arrested Justin Nevius, but they found the incident made no sense.

They say Nevius crashed his car into another driver, ran to the back of the store, went out to the EMS captain and stabbed him. That left the EMS supervisor needing an ambulance.

A witness can be seen telling an officer that the attacker ran in and out of the store. Then, he ran in a circle before the attack.

To be clear, that EMS Captain was not in an ambulance. He wasn’t even on a call. Instead, he was sitting inside his vehicle.

Records, however, show the attacker even opened the door to get at him.

Police struggled to understand why it all happened.

“You stabbed the ambulance guy. You just made something small into something bad,” one officer said.



Nevius, so far, is facing a charge of felonious assault and a charge of burglary for running into the back of the store.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors will present the case to a grand jury for more charges.