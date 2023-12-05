EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)— The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered video showing more local police officers threatened with a gun from a stolen car.

It’s an issue that Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says is becoming a chronic problem.

“There seems to be no end in sight and it’s really getting ridiculous,” Meyer said. “This bold, dangerous behavior by teens has got to stop. I don’t think it will until the justice system holds violent juvenile suspects accountable.”

Last Thursday evening, two off duty police officers were walking to their cars when stolen vehicles drove through the Euclid Police parking lot at a high rate of speed.

“I am personally offended by this,” Meyer said. “This bold behavior for individuals to come lurking and stalking around a police parking lot looking for a confrontation with police.”

Euclid officer Gabby Crombie says a suspect in the one vehicle, pointed a gun at her and her co-worker.

“It was shocking,” Crombie said. “You are not anticipating that at all. The kids think it’s fun, it’s a game. It’s not a game, especially pointing a gun at police officers.”

Police officers tried stopping the vehicles, but the suspects took off and led police on a pursuit.

Photo courtesy Euclid police video

“The officer indicates that when he is chasing the vehicle there are individuals hanging out of the window waving things around,” Meyer said. “The officers were not sure if it was a firearm.”

The pursuit was called off in Cleveland due to safety concerns. The chief said the suspects were driving over 100 miles per hour.

Detectives say the one vehicle used in the pursuit was stolen last week at gun point. The vehicle was recovered last Friday by East Cleveland police.

East Cleveland police also arrested a 15-year-old suspect.

“There were several other suspects involved in this and we would like to find them all and file charges,” the chief said. “We want them off the street before anyone else gets hurt.”