CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police video has now been released to the FOX 8 I-Team from the alleged incident downtown last week with Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey.

The video shows two women talking excitedly to police, but Winfrey had left the scene by then.

He’s accused of assaulting a woman and threatening her by showing a gun.

On the video, the women can also be seen showing officers cell phone video of the incident, but the police body camera video does not capture a good look at the cell phone video.

Winfrey has not been charged, though the morning after the incident, the Browns released him.

The police video also has the face of one woman blurred, but the other is not.

Last week, the I-Team caught up with Winfrey by phone. He told us he did not assault anyone, and he claimed he did not have a gun.

A police report showed the women knew Winfrey, and after they called out to him, he did not respond. The report shows one of the women then yelled an insult. They say Winfrey then charged after them in anger.

That police report also shows an officer on scene called Winfrey and asked him to come back to the scene, but Winfrey refused. The body camera video just released does not include that interaction.

The case was referred to detectives to investigate.