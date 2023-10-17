CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland EMS workers now want the same thing Cleveland police just got — a raise.

Last week, the city announced police agreed to start working 12-hour shifts in exchange for raises based on rank up to 14%.

Within hours of the announcement, the union for EMS workers sent a memo to city hall.

The Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees President Mark Barrett wrote, “CARE formally requests to reopen the CBA (collective bargaining agreement) to discuss equitable compensation with the goal of increasing retention and thus improving the patient care provided by Cleveland EMS.”

The city gave police the new raise to help keep more officers from leaving the force since the police department is hundreds of officers short.

The 12-hour shifts will also help the city pay less in overtime.

The EMS union points out that the ambulance service needs help holding onto workers too since, already this year, about three-dozen EMS workers have left Cleveland EMS.

That letter to city hall also points out that EMS has traditionally received the same raises as police.

EMS workers did get a raise in the latest contract, but now they’re looking to open talks again.

Firefighters could be next. The president of the firefighters union, Local 93, Francis Lally, said the union is “considering our options.”

For days, the I-Team has asked the mayor’s office for comment about the EMS request and the city has not provided any response.