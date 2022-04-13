EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing $30 in lottery tickets and then punching the clerk in the head as he tried to detain her.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Sunoco on Lake Shore Boulevard in Euclid.

According to the police report, the suspect is African American, in her mid to late 30’s and was wearing a blue jacket.

“I also noticed that she had very long eyelashes in the store security video,” the police report states.

Euclid Police Captain Jeff Cutwright said the woman entered the store and asked for a $10 and $20 scratch off lottery tickets. The clerk passed the ticket to her through the window and she is accused of walking off without paying for them.

The clerk then called 911 and locked the doors so the woman could not leave.

However, when he opened the door for another customer to get out, the woman pushed her way through the door and “delivered a single closed fist punch to the back” of the clerk’s head.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Euclid police as soon as possible.