EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found heartless vandals doing damage at an agency helping some of your neighbors most in need.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer and Captain Jeff Cutwright say in the past week, someone caused damage to property owned by the HELP organization.

HELP officials say that since 1965, the HELP Foundation has been a leading provider of services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They provide residential, employment, transportation and day support services for adults and summer enrichment opportunities for children.

“I think it’s just really a shame that someone would damage property for an organization that does so much good to help the community,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.



The first incident was reported March 14 after officials found 15 window screens damaged. The second incident was reported Friday after someone set pizza boxes on fire on a picnic table, causing damage.

“We are saddened by the recent occurrences of vandalism at our greenhouse and outdoor areas of our Euclid Adult Day and Vocational Programs,” states HELP’s President & CEO, Tami Honkala. “HELP’s goals beyond providing services to individuals with IDD are to be a dependable community partner and take steps to help the city of Euclid fulfill one of its goals of improving the local environment through beautification and creating green space.”

HELP’s Leadership team also stated they are meeting internally this week to discuss options to secure their property.

Cutwright said police will be increasing patrols to the area.

Honkala praised the Euclid Police Department and its leadership.

“The Euclid Police Department, including the Chief of Police, Scott Meyer and his staff, have been excellent partners – who are consistent, professional and quick to respond,” Honkala said. “We are beyond grateful for the care and concern they have for our mission. “

Anyone who has information on the incidents is asked to call the Euclid Police Department as soon as possible.