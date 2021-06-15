Police looking for three suspects in Cleveland Heights park shooting that killed innocent bystander

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Heights police and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County need your help in finding three suspects involved in a shooting that claimed the life of an innocent bystander.

The shooting took place at Denison Park last Tuesday at about 6 p.m. on June 8.

Jeremiah Moore, 25, was shot and killed. Police said Moore was not involved in the shooting, but was at the park playing basketball when he was shot.

“Bullets are flying left and right by shooters and this poor innocent man is now dead,” said Capt. Richard McIntosh of Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Police said three men got into a fight with Izaia White, 22, of Cleveland.

White, who was shot in the shoulder, was arrested for shooting Moore. White is facing an aggravated murder charge.

“There was a verbal altercation between Izaia White and three other men, who we have yet been able to identify, and following that exchange of words shots were fired,” said Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg. “We are looking for information that will help us identify these suspects who committed a violent crime, in our city, in our parks and we want to apprehend them.”

The chief said witnesses reported three other male suspects who were about 20 to 25 years old. The suspects and fled the scene in a black SUV trimmed with chrome.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-291-5010 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25crime. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identity and prosecution of these suspects. Tips can remain anonymous.