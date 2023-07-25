EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered even more chaos and violence on your streets with stolen cars. It’s a crime wave raging with many innocent people stuck in the middle.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says in the past six weeks, three of his department’s cruisers have been damaged by suspects in stolen vehicles trying to get away.

“Kids steal these cars and they think it’s a video game,” said Captain Jeff Cutwright. “It’s not. There are real victims and other motorists getting hit and we have seen an alarming trend of police vehicles being rammed or struck by these suspects.”

Police say around 2:45 a.m. last Thursday, suspects in stolen cars had a shootout on a neighborhood street.

“It was terrifying,” said Ida Weaver, who lives on Kennison Avenue, where the shooting happened.

Police say more than a dozen shots were fired. When police arrived, the suspects were gone, but they found a stolen Kia with several bullet holes.

Weaver said she was in her bedroom when she heard the shots.



“All of a sudden, I hear ‘pop, pop, pop’ and then there was a pause,” Weaver said. “It went off like a cannon.”

Police are still looking for the suspects involved and say they are grateful no one was hurt.



“It is disgusting,” Meyer said. “This is kids stealing cars, some as young as 13. They are then doing other crimes, many of them violent crimes. It’s getting worse. It has to end.”