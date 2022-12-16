EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland and Euclid police are investigating after a man was shot in a possible road rage incident on I-90.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening around 9:15 p.m. The man and his girlfriend were in his vehicle driving east on I-90 when the shooting took place.

“The victim said he believed the suspect vehicle may have been following him,” said Euclid Chief Scott Meyer. “He believes the shooting happened when he was in the area of East 156th Street in Cleveland. He kept driving on 90 and got off in Euclid.”

The victim drove to a gas station in Euclid. His girlfriend called 911 and he ran inside the gas station for help.

Euclid police officers arrived on scene and provided first aid. The victim was then taken to the hospital. Police say he is expected to make a full recovery.

“He was not able to get a description of the vehicle or the shooter,” the chief said. “I am assuming at this time it was a road rage type incident. This is a very dangerous incident and we are very concerned. When you are shooting rounds from a moving vehicle, you can certainly hit another car or one of the rounds could travel to one of the nearby houses, strike other pedestrians, other motorists and lead to death. We would like to get the suspect off the streets before anyone else gets hurt.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Euclid or Cleveland police as soon as possible.