Police looking for suspect in chase that ended when vehicle crashed into Cleveland Heights man’s kitchen

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights Police are searching for a second suspect that led officers on a high speed pursuit Friday that ended when the vehicle slammed into a Fairmount Boulevard home.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested but the passenger fled.

No one was seriously injured.

The house sustained heavy damage.

Police say they found a backpack at the scene they believe belonged to the suspects.

“Inside the backpack was a loaded handgun with one round in the chamber so it was ready to be fired ,” said Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg. “There was also some cash and there were drugs.”

She said moments before the crash, police tried to stop the vehicle but the suspects fled.

“The officer observed the vehicle sitting in a parking lot for an extended period of time and as he continued to watch the occupants in the vehicle, he observed what he believed to be a hand-to-hand transaction of a drug buy,” the chief said.

Body camera video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows officers pursuing the suspects and then responding after the crash.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Cleveland Heights police as soon as possible.