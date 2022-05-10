EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police say a suspect, pulled over for driving a stolen vehicle, flashed a gun at an officer before taking off at a high rate of speed.

The incident happened Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Babbitt Road in Euclid.

According to police reports obtained by the I-Team, an officer was clearing a theft incident when he spotted a vehicle traveling west through the parking lot.

“I immediately recognized the vehicle, a silver Kia Sportage, as the same make, model and color taken in an aggravated robbery carjacking on May 8,” the report states. “I then notified dispatch that I was behind the vehicle and that it was likely going to flee south on Babbitt Rd. I activated my lights and siren, signaling for the driver to stop the vehicle. “

The officer said the driver stopped in the roadway.

“The driver remained stopped even when traffic briefly cleared, as if he wanted to bait me away from patrol and closer to him,” the report further states. “I remained at my patrol car positioned behind the door, while telling the driver to exit the vehicle several times. The driver repeatedly asked “what?” or “for what?” as if he could not hear me. The driver was initially leaning out of the window, then he opened the door as if he was going to step out. I then unholstered my firearm and kept it at a low ready (near my waistline) position. He continued to say “what?” as he turned back further towards me, while leaning further out of the car. I was then able to briefly see the handle of a black semi-auto handgun, as he held it near his waistband and lap. The male then quickly closed the car door and fled.”

The officer started to pursue the vehicle.

“The suspect was driving around 120 mph,” said Euclid Chief Scott Meyer. “ So the officer stopped the pursuit for the safety of others. It was 6:30 in the evening and the suspect was on 90 heading west. There were a lot of people on the roadway.”

Captain Jeff Cutwright said no injuries were reported.

“We would like to get this suspect off the street,” Cutwright said. “Anyone with information is asked to call our detectives as soon as possible.”