BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police are searching for a person of interest in a double homicide that happened in a restaurant parking lot early Saturday morning in Bedford Heights.

Police Chief Michael Marotta tells the FOX 8 I-Team the shooting happened outside of the Touch of Italy on Aurora Road.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the two men as brothers Dominic and Joshua Cunningham, who were 22 and 21 years old respectively. They were both from Solon.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates there was some type of disturbance between the brothers and another group,” the chief said. “When the other group of individuals were leaving the scene, gunshots were exchanged and the two brothers were killed.”

Police released the photo of the person of interest and security video from restaurant Monday. So far, no arrests have been made.

“It was during closing time around 2 a.m. when the shooting happened,” said Bedford Heights Detective Zach Steele. “A lot of people were leaving the area so if anyone saw or heard anything, please contact us.”

The chief said this is not the first time officers have been called to the business.

“Ever since this business has opened, it has monopolized the services of our police department,” Marotta said.

The I-Team reviewed police records and found officers were called to the restaurant dozens of times in the past two years. Some of the reports involved allegations of assaults, thefts and shots fired.

We tried reaching the owner to discuss the matter, but no one answered at the restaurant. A post on the restaurant’s social media page indicated the business would be closed until Thursday.

The chief said he wants the owner to make changes, such as adding security and closing earlier, to help reduce the issues at the restaurant.

“This needs to change now,” the chief said. “I would prefer to see the establishment shut down rather than have this continue. This is out of control. This needs to end.”