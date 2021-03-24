Police investigating two possibly related carjackings in Cuyahoga County

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Maple Heights police believe two suspects they say carjacked a man at gunpoint early Wednesday morning may also be involved in other crimes, including a carjacking in Lakewood that took place two hours later.

“We want everyone to know these individuals are extremely dangerous. Not only are they armed but they do have a violent nature,” Detective George Allen told the Fox 8 I-TEAM.

The carjacking in Maple Heights happened around 4 a.m. when a Lyft driver was bringing two men to a house on Waterbury Avenue.

“When the victim stopped, the suspect struck him in the back of the head with a pistol,” Allen said. “They stole the vehicle, a blue 2016 Subaru Outback, and the victim was dragged.”

The I-TEAM obtained a home security video that shows the armed suspects fleeing in the stolen vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. He is expected to recover.

Detectives say the two may have also carjacked a woman in Lakewood around 6:30 A.M. Wednesday. The woman told police one of the suspects hit her in the head with the gun.

Allen said several other agencies spotted the vehicle and tried to pursue it but were unable to catch the suspects.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624 or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.