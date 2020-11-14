Police investigating CMHA officer-involved deadly shooting

CLEVELAND(WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after a Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority officer shot and killed a man on the city’s east side Friday evening.

Multiple sources say the suspect had a gun.

The shooting happened on Haltnorth Ct. near 55th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Police sources say the 18-year-old died after being taken to the hospital. The CMHA officer was not hurt.

We reached out to various CMHA officials for more information, but have not yet heard back.

