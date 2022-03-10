Police investigating after kindergarten student allegedly dragged to office in a ‘choke hold’

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that Cleveland police have been asked by officials at St. Adalbert School to investigate after a young child was allegedly dragged to the office in a “choke hold” by a part-time assistant.

The incident happened Monday at the school located on East 83rd Street in Cleveland.

According to the police report, security video captured the incident.

The child’s mother tells the I-Team she and her daughter are very upset by the incident.

“My 6-year-old is not the kind of kid who if they have an issue with will give them a problem big enough to make someone harm her the way she did,” the mother said.

The Diocese of Cleveland released the following statement on the matter:

“Leaders at St. Adalbert School in Cleveland recently learned of an allegation that a part-time assistant at the school escorted a kindergarten student to the school office with her arm around or about the student’s neck earlier this week. In response to the allegation, school leadership reported the allegation to the proper civil authorities and quickly conducted an investigation into the matter. School leadership determined that the assistant had acted inappropriately and immediately terminated the assistant from further service at the school. School leadership also made efforts to ensure the parent of the student was fully informed of the matter. St. Adalbert School takes allegations of this nature very seriously and works hard to create a safe and healthy environment for its students.”

No criminal charges have been filed at this time. It’s not known how long the police investigation will take.