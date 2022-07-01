EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid police detectives are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old Cleveland man.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer tells the Fox 8 I-Team the man was found in the yard of a home on the 21200 block of Priday Avenue around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was shot. Police do not have a motive and are in the process of gathering evidence and talking to witnesses.

So far no arrests have been made.

Meyer says they are asking anyone with information on the shooting death to please call Euclid police detectives or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County as soon as possible.