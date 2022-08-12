STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) – Police are continuing to search for suspects in two carjackings, and one attempted carjacking that happened on Tuesday.

According to police, the carjackings happened in Cuyahoga Falls and Solon. An attempted carjacking took place in Streetsboro.

In the Streetsboro case, police say the victim fought with the suspects and they eventually took off without her vehicle.

“The victim in our incident suffered a minor injury in the scuffle to prevent her car from being stolen,” said Streetsboro Police Chief Tricia Wain. “We are truly thankful she was not hurt worse.”

The chief called the robbers “brazen.”

“They don’t care about the victim or the time of day,” the chief said.

The victim told a 911 dispatcher that the robbers had on masks and had guns.

Similar carjackings took place Tuesday in Solon and in Cuyahoga Falls. In those cases, both victims said the suspects bumped their cars. When the victims got out, they were held at gun point and their vehicles were taken.

So far, Solon police arrested and charged one person, 18-year-old Thomas Williams, of Maple Heights. Cuyahoga Falls police tell the I-Team they have identified one suspect and charges are pending.

Police are continuing to investigate and hope to make additional arrests soon.