CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned police detained a large group of juveniles as part of an investigation into stolen vehicles and violence.

Sources say around 10 teens were taken into custody early Tuesday morning on the Cleveland’s northeast side.

Tuesday afternoon, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials told the I-Team, no charging documents have been submitted to the court by the prosecutor’s office.

The teens that were apprehended are being processed for admission into the detention center and are awaiting formal charges.

Cleveland police did not respond to a call, texts and emails requesting information on the matter.

“In all my years in public office and chairman of the public safety committee, I have never seen such disrespect for life and the law in our country,” Cleveland Councilman Michael Polensek said. “I am so disgusted.”

Polensek has been calling for more police on the city’s northeast side due to a series of shootouts, some deadly, and regular mayhem on the streets with thieves in stolen cars terrorizing people.