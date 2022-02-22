Police: Cleveland teacher says she doesn’t know how ‘sex video’ was sent to over 200 students

**Related video above: ‘Inappropriate video’ involving Ohio teacher sent to hundreds of students.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – New details have been released on an investigation the FOX 8 I-Team broke last week about a sex video sent from the phone of a teacher to hundreds of local students at Ginn Academy.

A Cleveland police report, obtained by the I-Team Tuesday, states that on Feb. 7 a “sex video of a teacher” was airdropped to “the students in the school that have iPhones, over 200 students.”

The report also says there were “4-5” videos sent out but it does not say what was in each video.

According to the report, the teacher said she had heard rumors that a video of her and her boyfriend was shared but she did not send it. She also said the video was on her personal cell phone and she does not know how it was shared.

The Cleveland Police Sex Crimes Unit is investigating.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District issued a statement saying, in part, “The teacher has been removed from the building and is not working with students pending the outcome of an investigation.”

At the heart of this, investigators are trying to figure out how that video got sent out and how it ended up in the hands of so many students.

No charges have been filed and no disciplinary action has been taken by the school system.