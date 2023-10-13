*Attached video: Family wants justice in double homicide of two brothers

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police need your help in finding a person of interest in a double homicide that claimed the lives of two brothers.

Police said Dominic Cunningham, 22, and Joshua Cunningham, 21, were both shot and killed in the parking lot of A Touch Of Italy in Bedford Heights around 2:30 a.m. on October 7.

Bedford Heights Detective Zach Steele tells the Fox 8 I-Team that they identified the vehicle of interest in the shooting as a 2023 silver Jeep Wrangler Rubicon with a New York registration KBR 5620.

The vehicle belongs to a local rental company and was rented by Shawntell Ellis on October 6. It was to be returned the next day. Police say the vehicle has not yet been returned.

The detective says Ellis is a person of interest in the case.

“We have made multiple attempts to contact Ellis,” Steele said.

So far, police have not been able to locate him.

“We are asking anyone with knowledge of the vehicle or Shawntell Ellis’ whereabouts to contact the Bedford Heights Police Department,” Steele said.