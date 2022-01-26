Plow driver propelling snow on turnpike reportedly damaged over 50 vehicles: OSHP

**Related Video Above: Watch a previous report about the incident.**

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned more than 50 people now say their vehicles were damaged after snow and ice allegedly flew from a snow plow driving on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County Sunday.

“Initially there were 41,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago. “We are reviewing all the damage reports and continuing to investigate.”

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. when troopers say a plow truck traveling westbound on the Ohio Turnpike between SR 4 and SR 250 caused snow and ice to be thrown into eastbound lanes.

Twelve people are known to be injured.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission told FOX 8 it is working with those affected by this incident and have placed the 54-year-old plow driver on administrative leave.

The I-TEAM tried contacting the driver but were not able to reach him. We also reached out to officials with the Teamsters Union Local 436, which represents the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission plow drivers about the incident. An official confirmed they are representing the driver, but were unable to discuss the matter at this time.