STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a local business, once again, sending out a lot of mail and getting piles of it back marked “return to sender.”

And, once again, we’ve received only a short response from the US Postal Service which doesn’t explain much.

Last year, we first showed you what was happening at 5 Star Metering in Stark County.

5 Star Metering sends water and sewer bills out to mobile home parks in four states. But, the company turned to the I-Team after dozens and dozens of bills mailed out kept coming back with yellow stickers. The stickers say “return to sender,” and “not deliverable,” or “unclaimed.”

After we investigated, the postal service said it would work with the company to resolve the problem, and the company said for a while things improved.

Until recently.

Tracy Gregg told us, ”It’s ongoing. I’m at a loss at this point. I’m not sure what to do. We get the run-around.”

So, we reached out to the postal service again about this.

This time, a postal service spokesperson sent us an email saying only, “Local management has communicated with the customer that it is a mail piece design issue and we are working with them to get is resolved.”

But at 5 Star Metering, Tracy Gregg says she has had an extremely hard time getting any one person at the postal service to take responsibility for completely solving the problem. And, she says she often ends up struggling to fight through endless recorded messages trying to talk to someone.

She told the I-Team this week she’s left feeling helpless.

She said she believes, “That they couldn’t care less. They’re not affected by it, you know? No one wants to take accountability. I mean if this is happening to our small business how many other businesses are being affected by this?”

We’ll check back to see if, in fact, anything gets resolved by the postal service this time.