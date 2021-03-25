Pictures of Hudson athletes used in political pitch; School officials say they didn’t give permission

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – A local state representative says he wants to know how pictures of Hudson High School female athletes made it on a political website.

State Rep. Casey Weinstein said the photographs were featured on a website unveiled by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. He says the website promotes the South Dakota’s governor’s campaign to ban transgender women from women’s sports.

“The site featured almost exclusively Lady Explorers, minors from Hudson,” Weinstein said. “I have three kids, one who is a Hudson Explorer. Minors rights to privacy and right to consent are very important issues to me, so I felt I needed to take a stand on that. I think it’s very unfair to have minors images used without their consent on a hotly debated politically divisive issue.”

Weinstein sent a letter to Gov. Noem asking for the pictures to be removed. The pictures have since been removed from the website.

A spokeswoman with the Hudson City Schools said the district “was not asked and did not grant any permissions for the photos to be used.”

However, Ian Fury, communications director for Gov. Noem, said the rights to the photographs were “properly obtained by the web developer.”

“They’ve obtained additional rights to new photographs that are now on the website,” Fury added. “The site is not run by the State of South Dakota.“