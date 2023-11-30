NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found tens of thousands of residents getting notices saying they have old traffic tickets and have to pay up.

In the past week, dozens of viewers have reached out to the I-Team, saying they recently received notice from Garfield Heights Municipal Court advising them they had an unpaid ticket from the Newburgh Heights photo enforcement program and need to pay $180 in the next two weeks. Many drivers told us they never received the original ticket.

“The ticket was from July but I did not get it,” said Megan Hensley. “The first notice I got was last week from the court, saying I had to pay now. I know someone who received the same card, with the same due date, with the same dollar amount owed but her infraction was May 13. She also never received a copy of the ticket.”

Garfield Heights Municipal Court officials said they sent out over 49,000 notices to drivers who had unpaid citations from Newburgh Heights.

Newburgh Heights is notorious for sending out speed camera tickets from I-77.

“Our phones have been ringing off the hook. We have had thousands of people calling,” said Alexander Grgat, Clerk of Courts for Garfield Heights Municipal Court.

He said many drivers are also saying they never got a notice for the ticket. He said the court will hold a hearing for anyone who wants to challenge the ticket.

I-Team reporter Ed Gallek asked Grgat how so many people claim they never got the original ticket.

“I think it’s a great question and I think it’s a question the triers of fact in the courtroom are going to be looking at as well,” Grgat said. He said hearings will be held in January.

Robin Walker said the ticket she received is not her car.

“My car is white,” Walker told the I-Team.

She said the picture on the vehicle is dark colored and the license plate is not hers.

“I tried calling but could get no help from the police,” Walker said.

She added that she lives 90 miles away from Newburgh Heights and does not want to have to drive to court for a ticket she says is not hers.

“If it was my ticket, I would pay it,” Walker said.

We reached out to Newburgh Heights officials about the recent issue, asking if they did mail the original tickets to the 49,000 drivers in question.

This is the response we received from Mayor Gigi Traore:

“The state legislature implemented law noted in ORC 4511.096, which dictates how citations are sent all of which the Village is in compliance. ORC 4511.096 (C) Within thirty days of the traffic law violation, the local authority or its designee may issue and send by regular mail a ticket charging the registered owner with the violation. The ticket shall comply with section 4511.097 of the Revised Code. If the local authority mails a ticket charging the registered owner with the violation, the local authority shall file a certified copy of the ticket with the municipal court or county court with jurisdiction over the civil action.”

The mayor added that village officials have also received the “same inquiries via phone/in-person.”

Walker wonders why she has to continue to fight a ticket that was issues for the wrong car.

“I don’t get it,” Walker said. “To me, it seems like a scam.”