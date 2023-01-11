** Watch prior coverage in the player above. **

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a woman who reported her dog stolen has now been convicted of a misdemeanor charge.

Jennifer Gaudreau had been charged with a misdemeanor count of abuse of animals.

However, on Tuesday, she entered a plea of no contest in Parma Municipal Court to a charge of criminal mischief. The judge found her guilty and ordered her to pay a fine. She was also given a 30-day jail sentence, which was suspended.

The two women accused of taking the dog are also facing charges. They are due back in court in a few weeks. The women told officials they felt the dog was being abused.

Gaudreau no longer has the dog. It has been given to another owner.