Previously aired video above has more details from when the I-Team first uncovered the apartment’s bat problem

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found plans moving forward to do something about bats inside a big apartment complex just days after we exposed the problem.

Last week, the I-Team showed you bats flying out of a building at the Regency Apartments in Parma. Cell phone video even showed a bat trapped by residents after being found inside.

Residents turned to FOX 8 saying they’d complained, but couldn’t get anything done.

We contacted Parma City Hall, and already the city and complex have met with residents outlining a plan to get the bats out of the building.

Work should start within weeks.

Caree Razum lives there, and she told us, “We saw, from our balcony, the bats flying in and out of our wall. And, we could hear them all night. It sounds like they’re in our bedroom. We’ve had two bats in our apartment, and a bat in the laundry room, and we’ve heard horror stories from other neighbors.”

She added, “I need a permanent fix to this issue.”

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told us, getting rid of bats in a building is complicated. And, it can’t be done overnight.

But, now, plans are moving forward for action.

We’ve reached out for comment from the apartment complex owners, but have not received calls back.