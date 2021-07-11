Parma man indicted for murder of woman dumped in landfill: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Parma man has now been indicted on nine charges for the murder of a North Royalton woman whose body was found in a landfill.

Last month, investigators found the body of Cari Smith in a landfill in Geneva.

Police tracked down Richard Muncie, 50, in Geauga County.

Richard Muncie, Jr., (Courtesy: North Royalton Police Department)

Now, Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have filed charges including aggravated murder, felony assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence.

Muncie is being held on a $2 million bond and is due back in court soon.

According to court records, Muncie was arrested previously on charges of drug possession and felonious assault.

North Royalton police also told the Fox 8 I-Team that Smith had filed an assault report against Muncie two weeks prior to her death.

Smith worked at the Cleveland Clinic for nearly two decades.

The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement to FOX 8 News:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our caregiver, Cari Smith, who was a longstanding employee of Cleveland Clinic for 19 years. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”