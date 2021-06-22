Parents, uncle arrested on OVI and drug charges after crash at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Three kids expected to go to a local amusement park and have fun. Instead, they ended up watching their parents and uncle go off to jail.

“It’s not really normal for us to arrest an entire family based off a traffic crash,” said Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver.

He said at about 4 p.m. Monday afternoon Sandusky police assisted Cedar Point officers with a traffic crash and ended up arresting a mother, father and uncle.

“We were called after a truck hit a concrete barrier,” Oliver said.

Police said when they got there, they asked the driver of the truck, Michael Dhans, 30, to get out of his vehicle and take a few field sobriety tests. After taking the tests, Dhans, of Michigan, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and drug possession.

His sister, Heather Sheets, 32, and her husband, Matthew Sheets, also from Michigan, were in a separate vehicle with their three children. Officers said Matthew Sheets showed some signs of being impaired so they asked him to take some field sobriety tests.

Matthew Sheets was arrested for OVI and endangering children. Heather Sheets arrested for possession of drugs and endangering children.

Police also confiscated suspected marijuana and pills that officers believe were a prescription strength sedative.

The children were taken to the Sandusky Police Department until officials with children services arrived. Children services officials were able to locate family members.

“It’s a shame. I feel terrible for the children,” Oliver said. “The officer got the children pizza and they watched some Disney. These three children went to go have a great day at the amusement park and their irresponsible parents and uncle caused that day to end sooner than they would have wanted.”

The three adults were taken to the Erie County Jail. They are due back in court soon.