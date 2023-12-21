CLEVELAND (WJW) – Owners of a dog, struck and injured by a Cleveland garbage truck, want to thank strangers who helped them.

Dane Vannatter and Todd Barr say their dog Stanley was hit Wednesday after by a Cleveland city garbage truck. Stanley broke free from his leash and ran into the road when the crash took place.

Vannatter rushed Stanley to Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital in Highland Heights. Vannatter and Barr say an employee at the facility gave them directions and stayed on the phone with them.

Once they got there, Stanley was rushed into surgery and strangers offered comfort.

“Two women just hugged me and were so kind,” Vannatter said. “I wish I would have gotten their names.”

He and Barr say their kindness meant a lot.

Stanley is recovering and should be home to watch the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

“He loves to watch the game with us and when he does, the Browns always win,” Barr said.