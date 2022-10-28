(WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found which breeds of dogs get stolen the most. We investigated after we found a skyrocketing number of cases of thieves stealing dogs.

We asked the American Kennel Club Reunite what kinds of dogs are most in danger. Tom Sharp spoke for the group. He said the French Bulldog tops the list.

We found the top ten rounded out by Yorkshire Terrier, Labrador Retriever, German Shepherd, Siberian Husky, Shih Tzu, Bulldog, Golden Rertriever, Pit Bull and Chihuahua.

The AKC says the number of dogs stolen has soared 30% over last year, so we asked what thieves are doing with the dogs.

“Sometimes they try to keep them for their own family. Increasingly, we see news reports, more thieves stealing dogs and then reselling them.” Sharp said.

He added that the cost of these dogs often runs into the thousands of dollars.

We also went to Dr. Kelly Willard, a veterinarian in Hudson, to find out what else you can do to protect your pets in addition to keeping a close eye on them.

“One thing people can do is get their pet microchipped. It is a little chip that goes under their skin,” Dr. Willard said. “It basically would be linked to the owner’s phone number, address and their name. So, when you get a microchip, you want to make sure you register them.”

Meanwhile, the I-Team has also found a new push for tougher penalties for stealing a dog in Ohio.

State lawmakers Casey Weinstein and Kenny Yuko both have pledged to start a push to try to make that a felony crime.

Right now, Ohio law considers that a lesser, misdemeanor crime.

Of course, the dogs are family members. Michelle Roberts-Ragland reported her dog stolen in Euclid and Mimi is still missing. She said she would like the penalty to be increase for people who steal pets.

“She was my heart. She was my rock. I just want her back,” Roberts-Ragland said.