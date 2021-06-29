Over 1,000 calls to 911 in Cleveland put on hold

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found more than a thousand of you put on hold while calling Cleveland 911 even after changes to get your calls answered more quickly.

Weeks ago, the I-Team revealed Cuyahoga County started handling all 911 calls in Cleveland made from cell phones. A new process aimed at getting your calls answered more quickly. But, those calls also have to be transferred to city dispatch.

So, we checked back to see what’s happened with those calls

In short, many of you are having the same problem the I-Team has exposed before with people struggling to get through for help when they need it most.

In the first month of the new system, Cuyahoga County says 1,013 of you calling for Cleveland dispatch heard a recording.

The county says it took in tens of thousands of calls in the first month, and call-takers answered 99% within 20 seconds.

Again, though, those calls need to be transferred, and more than a thousand ended up answered by a recording.

We asked Calex Pellom, the Cuyahoga County Director of Public Safety and Justice Services, given what’s happening to all those calls, what’s being done to fix the system?

Pellom said, “We are actively working with the City of Cleveland to share these numbers. This is the first month we’ve been doing it and to continue to layout continued expectations and put together some sort of improvement with them. Because, the end-game is the safest outcome and quickest outcome for residents calling 911.”

We reached out to the mayor’s office. A spokesperson said city hall would be sending us a response.

As of late Tuesday, no response had been sent.

We’ve shown you one factor in Cleveland dispatch has been short-staffing.