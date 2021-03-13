OSHP: One person sent to hospital following crash involving Amish buggy

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – One person was sent to the hospital Saturday evening following a crash involving an Amish buggy and a vehicle, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team.

The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m. on state Route 96 near Township Road 1353.

OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago said troopers from the Ashland Post responded to the scene and located the vehicle and a horse drawn buggy off the south side of the roadway. The car had heavy front-end damage and the buggy had heavy damage to the rear from the collision.

The buggy was traveling westbound on state Route 96 when the crash took place, OSHP said.

Troopers say the driver of the car, a 34-year-old woman of Ashland and her juvenile passenger were not injured in the crash.

The operator of the buggy was transported from the scene to an area hospital for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.