One in custody following shooting outside Kalahari Resort: I-Team

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned one person is in custody following a Tuesday night shooting in the parking lot outside the Kalahari Resort in Sandusky.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“We have one of the alleged shooters in custody and we have no reports of any injuries,” Sigsworth told the I-Team.

He said no formal charges have been filed at this time, and detectives do not have a motive for the shooting.

“We are continuing to investigate,” Sigsworth said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible.