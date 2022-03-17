ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is uncovering new information on the fallout from a snow plow incident where the driver allegedly threw snow and ice onto cars, damaging more than 55 vehicles.

Officials with the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission say they have received a total of 61 claims from people who were involved in that Jan. 23 incident with a turnpike snow plow driver in Erie County.

So far, 16 claims have been paid and closed.

The total paid so far is $31,332.

The snow plow driver was fired in February.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash and turned over their findings to the Erie County Prosecutor’s Office. Erie County Prosecutor Kevin Baxter said officials are reviewing the matter. He hopes to have the review completed in the next few weeks.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed.