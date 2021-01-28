Ohio troopers finding more illegal drugs during traffic stops

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they are finding more illegal drugs during routine traffic stops

Sgt. Ray Santiago said in August 2020 they started to notice an increase in the amount of drugs they were finding during traffic stops.

“In one stop, they confiscated 27 grams of methamphetamine and two separate bags of cocaine,” Santiago told the FOX 8 I-Team on Thursday. “In another stop, troopers found 28 grams of fentanyl.”

“This August, we had a 36 percent increase from what we saw in August of 2019 and that’s alarming,” Santiago said. “In September, that increase only became greater with a 72 percent jump.”

He said troopers are still finding large amount of illegal drugs almost daily.

(Photo courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

“Nearly half of all cocaine seizures in the state were in Northeast Ohio,” Santiago said. “We want to get these drugs off the street and stop them from getting to their destinations. That way we are helping make those little slices of our world that we live in a little bit better. “