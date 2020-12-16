Ohio National Guard called in to help staff the Cuyahoga County Jail due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – About fifty members of the Ohio National Guard started to arrive in Cleveland Wednesday to help staff the Cuyahoga County Jail.

As many as 85 corrections officers are out sick, according to the FOX 8 I-Team.

About half of those people are out sick due to coronavirus.

The I-Team reports the guard members will complete orientation Wednesday and begin their shifts tomorrow.

Coronavirus has also been spreading in the jail.

298 inmates in the jail have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the FOX 8 I-Team.

529 are in isolation due to exposure.

