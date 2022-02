ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW)– A 74-year-old Amish man is facing numerous charges, including rape, the FOX 8 I-Team learned on Friday.

Joas Swartzentruber, of West Salem, was indicted by a Ashland County grand jury Thursday on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

The indictment stated there are several young victims. Some of the sexual assaults allegedly happened in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Swartzentruber is due in court to Monday.