CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found Hopkins Airport addressing a complaint made to the Federal Aviation Administration about training for airport firefighters and others.

And, the airport is also raising questions about why the complaint went straight to the FAA instead of to airport management.

This week, the I-Team revealed a letter sent by the FAA to Hopkins Airport.

The letter said the FAA had opened an investigation into an “anonymous complaint.”

That complaint focused on “ground vehicle operator training, winter operations training and ARFF (firefighter) training/documentation practices.”

A statement released by a Hopkins Airport spokesperson said, “Department of Port Control (DPC) is in direct communications with the FAA regarding this matter. We are performing the required due diligence and gathering the requested information. Should any findings be a part of the outcome, we will immediately rectify the matter and implement any necessary changes to ensure 100% compliance.”

The statement also said, “The Department of Port Control (DPC) has several internal methods for reporting such concerns or questions, including an anonymous reporting line. As of today, the Department of Port Control has not received any internal questions, concerns or complaints regarding any of the topics related to the information outlined in the letter dated March 31, from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).”

The FAA confirmed for FOX 8 it sent a letter to Hopkins about the investigation.

But, the FAA said, “We do not comment on open investigations.”

And, “It’s too early in the investigation to speculate on penalties, if any.”

Also, this week, the I-Team revealed the City’s Director of Port Control is stepping down from his role which includes oversight of Hopkins Airport. Robert Kennedy issued his letter of resignation, but we’ve been told that is completely unrelated to this latest FAA inquiry.

In fact, Kennedy will stay on the job as the city begins to look for his replacement.