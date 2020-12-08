Officials investigate after 63 cats, 10 dogs removed from Ashland County home

ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW)– An investigation is underway by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office after more than five dozen cats and 10 dogs were taken from a house.

The animals were removed Friday after sheriff deputies responded to the single-family home for a domestic situation.

“No charges have been filed because we are still investigating,” said Sgt. Cindy Benner of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. “The situation was deplorable. The animals don’t have a say, we have to be that voice for them and they had some pretty good issues going on with them. And you could tell health wise they needed to be removed from that residence.”

The Humane Society of Ashland County assisted.

“The smell and order of the house was very strong, which was our reasoning for removing,” said Tiffany Meyer, of the Humane Society of Ashland County. “The animals did have food and water, but the smell was very pungent, so it was not a good respiratory, breathing condition for the animals. “

Meyer added several of the animals are being treated for fleas and skin disorders.

The animals are being examined at the Claremont Veterinary Clinic in Ashland. They are being housed inside the Veterinary Science Program at the Ashland County West Holmes Career Center.

Meyer also reached out to other animal organizations for help. Officials from the Delaware County Humane Society took several cats Tuesday.

Anyone wanting to adopt a cat or donate food or supplies is asked to contact the Humane Society of Ashland County.

