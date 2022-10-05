***Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned the woman just sent to prison for killing a Cleveland Police officer will go back before the judge on the case for a new sentencing hearing.

A new hearing has been set for Friday in the case of Tamara McLoyd.

Last week, Judge John O’ Donnell sent her to prison for life after a crime spree including the murder of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.

However, lawyers for both sides walked out of court not quite certain how long she’d have to serve before being eligible for parole. Those connected to the case believed that to be 52 or 54 years.

In fact, at the hearing, Cuyahoga County prosecutors even raised concerns about the accuracy of the number of years assigned to certain charges and “gun specifications,” elements of charges which call for mandatory prison time.

The I-Team has reached out to the vourt for more on the new developments..

Last week’s hearing lasted five hours and also included sentencing for two people who took part in robberies with McLoyd.

At the hearing, we saw long discussions about how to figure out specific sentences. The judge even took breaks to go back in chambers and review it.

Multiple sources say the new hearing Friday will be to clarify McLoyd’s sentencing.

The hearing is not expected to include new statements from relatives of the officer, other robbery victims or relatives of McLoyd.

One of her partners in the robberies will also get a new sentencing hearing.

On New Year’s Eve, McLoyd carjacked and shot Officer Shane Bartek while he was off-duty.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors also convicted her for several other robberies.

It all happened while McLoyd was on probation to Lorain County Juvenile Court. The I-Team found no one from the court had ever checked up on her.

In court last Tuesday, Bartek’s sister said, “He loved to give, to help, to save because that’s who he was.”

His mother said, “The night we found out he was killed, we went to the hospital to see him.

I couldn’t hold my baby or wipe the blood from his face.”

Asst. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Kevin Filiatraut said, “She just committed robbery after robbery, gun after gun.”

McLoyd turned down a chance to speak when asked by the judge.

Her mother asked for mercy, saying McLoyd has battled mental illness.

“Tamara has been fighting her own battles since the age of 5,” her mother said.

“You threatened. You stalked. You stole. You robbed,” Judge John O’ Donnell told McLoyd.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors asked for a sentence of life in prison without parole. However, the judge said he would not go that far.

“We have hope. We regard other human beings with dignity,” he said.

Video obtained by the I-Team showed McLoyd in jail flying into a rage and complaining about getting moved to a different part of the jail. The video showed her shouting about her case and claiming to be a victim.

“This is what you get when you kill a (expletive) cop. This what happens when you kill a white man,” she said in the video.

Consider also what investigators recorded on jailhouse phone calls. Records show McLoyd talked about trying to do 20 years or less in prison. Saying she’ll be laughing behind bars, she’s made history and her crime has made her famous.

She left that day to be locked up much longer than she ever expected. Now, she’ll go back to court to find out, for sure, exactly how much longer.