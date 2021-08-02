Live scene: Officer-involved shooting reported on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer confirms to the FOX 8 I-Team an off-duty officer was involved in a shooting before 8 p.m. Monday.

The shooting happened on West 117th Street outside of Giant Eagle.

Follmer said he doesn’t have many details at this time and is on his way to the scene.

Follmer said the officer is OK and he said the condition of the suspect, who was shot and taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, is not known at this time.

