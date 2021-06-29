Officer fired after allegedly using stun gun on two students during class

PERKINS TOWNSHIP – A 16-year veteran of the Perkins Township Police Department was fired after trustees found she “stunned or attempted to stun” two students in a high school self-defense class.

A resolution passed by the trustees Monday stated Officer Tonya Corbin is also alleged to have given false statements about the incident to an officer that was investigating the matter and to the department’s police chief.

According to the internal investigation, Corbin told the chief, “Both kids stunned themselves.” The internal, however, states the teacher in the classroom, as well as both students said Corbin was the one who, “Triggered the stun gun. “

The teacher also told officials that the students volunteered and asked the officer to stun them. The teacher said she told the officer, “You can’t do that to a student.”

The internal report also contains an email from Perkins High School Principal Jeff Harbal to a Perkins Township police officer. The email said the teacher came to his office “panicked.” He said the teacher told him she “repeated multiple times that she is not ok with this when the first student was about to be stunned.”

The students were not injured.

According to the internal report, a father of one student told the police chief he was aware of the incident and that his daughter thought it was “fun.” He said he did not have an issue with the incident.

We did try to reach out to Corbin to discuss the matter but she could not reached. We are told she is appealing her termination.