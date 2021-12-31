Off-duty Cleveland officer shot and killed

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An off-duty Cleveland police officer was shot and killed Friday evening, the Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team.

Jeff Follmer says it happened during a robbery that was possibly a carjacking.

It took place on Rocky River Drive.

The officer worked in patrol in the 5th District on the city’s northeast side.

“We are devastated by this news and are asking for prayers,” said Follmer.

Multiple sources tell us he was relatively new to the force.

No arrests had been made immediately after the shooting.

