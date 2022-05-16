MILWAUKEE (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team is working to find out details of a deadly shooting in Milwaukee that involved a Cleveland police officer.

Over the weekend, Cleveland police received a call from Milwaukee police saying a Cleveland officer was robbed in Milwaukee, and he shot and killed a suspect.

When we reached out to Milwaukee police for information, a public information officer sent a synopsis that read, in part:

“The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1400 block of N. 17th Street on May 15, 2022 at about 12:19 a.m. The seventeen-year-old Milwaukee boy did succumb to his injuries at the scene. The Milwaukee teen was in possession of a firearm. The incident may be robbery-related. This investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police does have a person in custody.”

According to a later statement from Milwaukee police, authorities determined that the 38-year-old off-duty Cleveland officer fired in self-defense during an armed robbery attempt. Police there are still seeking two suspects related to the armed robbery attempt.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Folllmer spoke of the officer and told us, “He’s not in custody. The use of force appears to be justified.”

The I-Team also reached a Milwaukee Deputy Chief on the phone, and he said, “I’m not making any comment on this.”

He told us to call Cleveland police.

When we reminded him that the investigation involves a Milwaukee police case, he responded with, “This is an inappropriate conversation to have right now.”

We have also reached out to the Cleveland Police Chief’s Office.

And, we are working to find out more.