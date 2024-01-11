[Watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage in the player above.]

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) — A Trumbull County grand jury has declined to indict a Warren woman facing a felony charge of abuse of a corpse after miscarrying at home.

The grand jury on Thursday afternoon issued a “no-bill” on Brittany Watts’ case. That means the grand jury voted not to indict Watts.

Watts’ attorney, Traci Timko, told the FOX 8 I-Team she is grateful her client can now begin to heal.

“So incredibly relieved and thankful that justice was done,” Timko said.

The grand jury decision was released just a few hours before a rally for Watts was scheduled to take place outside of the courthouse in Warren’s Courthouse Square Park.

The rally was organized by several national advocacy groups.

Watts, 34, was 22 weeks pregnant when she miscarried at her home in September. She was arrested on the felony charge a few weeks later.

Warren police started investigating the case after a nurse called 911.

“I have a mother who had a delivery at home and came in without the baby,” the nurse told a dispatcher.

Timko said Watts had been at the hospital just days before she miscarried because she was bleeding. Timko said a doctor told Watts the fetus was not viable and would not survive. After Watts miscarried, she flushed the toilet.

Warren police went to the house and found the fetus stuck in the toilet. Police seized the toilet and hauled it out for evidence.

The case was first filed in Warren Municipal Court. After a preliminary hearing, a judge bound the case over to the county grand jury.