CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — A Geauga County pastor has pleaded guilty to sex crimes relating to the abuse of minors.

Under a plea agreement reached Wednesday, Dennis W. Laferty, 37, of Tiro, in Crawford County, could face up to 10 years in prison on the two felony counts of gross sexual imposition to which he pleaded Wednesday, as well as two months in jail on a misdemeanor count of sexual imposition.

He could also be subject to five years of probation upon release and be made to register as a Tier II sex offender.

Attorneys have not agreed on a sentence.

Laferty was indicted in March on seven total counts, including five felony counts of sexual battery, one of which was amended to a gross sexual imposition charge in his plea agreement. The other charges were dismissed.

He was released a week after his indictment, after posting 10% of the $100,000 bond ordered in the case.

The offenses to which Laferty pleaded happened between November 2019 and January 2023 in Geauga County, according to his indictment.

Authorities at the time believed he had multiple victims. Anyone with information on the investigation was asked to call the Geauga County Department of Job and Family Services at 440-285-9141.

At the time, Laferty was a pastor at Thompson United Methodist Church in Thompson, the FOX 8 I-Team reported.

A message on the church’s website states Laferty has been suspended as pastor.

Please be aware that we are taking matters very seriously and allowing the appropriate authorities to take action. At this time, we ask that you pray for our church and community, and that answers may be brought in a just manner. Please know that we at Thompson United Methodist Church do not condone any form of harm to any person and we care for all our members. Statement from Thompson United Methodist Church

The judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation. No future court dates have been set.